People have the right to know where was Samsuzzaman for 20 hrs

Article 19 works for people's right to the freedom of expression. After the Digital Security Act was formulated in 2018, we consider that the law to be against the goal of our organisation. The law department of our London office carried out an analysis. The analysis shows how this law will curb the freedom of speech of the people, especially journalists and communicators.

It also shows which sections of this law are conflicting with different international and UN conventions. We submitted this to the law ministry of Bangladesh government. At that time, the government did not take our objection into cognizance.

Later we drew the attention of Bangladesh government through the United Nations. By then things had rolled on too far. The law has been misused grossly and at three ministers have admitted this misuse. That is why we are opposing this law, to ensure freedom of speech in Bangladesh, which is justified.