Death is a health indicator, death certificate is a birthright

Prothom Alo :

How do we get the figures of deaths every year in Bangladesh? How reliable are the figures?

Shams L Arefin: There is a figure regarding the number of deaths in Bangladesh every year, but that is an approximation. It is not a specifically calculated number.

Registration is the ideal way to record the accurate number of deaths. This is death registration. Many countries have this registration system. Every death is recorded there. At the end of the year, a figure is taken from those records.

Bangladesh has a death registration system, but as adequate registration is not done, it is not possible to get an estimate of the number of deaths at the end of the year.

Our estimated numbers come from various survey data. There is no national survey.

Some sort of statistics is availed from MICS or BDHS. That provides information on the deaths of a specific population. The death of people from all over the country cannot be ascertained by means of MICS or BDHS. MICS or BDHS is not carried out every year.

In that sense, the comparatively more regular data can be availed from SVRS. SVRS has representation of the entire country. According to the latest SVRS, 5.6 persons per 1000 die on the country every year. Like BDHS and MICS, now SVRS' data is nationally representative. That may be the credible figure, closest to the actual numbers.

Another calculation is the Inter-Agency Mortality Estimation. The World Health Organisation, World Bank, UNICEF, UN Population Division give a different sort of death calculation. Their numbers are based on data modelling. But in this case I am not in favour of using any model, I would take the estimated figures.