'We are not searching for people from BNP'

I was not in the political field, but I kept watch on politics. And I had a long-standing close relationship with Nazmul Huda. He had been humiliated and ignored in the old party (BNP). He was one of the founders of BNP. BNP is in a movement now for elections under a non-party government. It was Nazmul Huda who had drawn up the outline for this back in 1994. He had been a minister of the BNP government at the time. Awami League had been in a movement for a caretaker government. When Nazmul Huda came up with this proposal, BNP removed him from his position as minister and from then he broke away from BNP. After several attempts, he finally formed Trinamool BNP.

Trinamool BNP was registered as a party a few days before he died in February. After he died, his wife Advocate Sigma Huda invited me to work with them. I then joined Trinamool BNP on certain conditions I put forward for a political stand against bad governance, corruption, criminalisation, and so on. Since we have now taken to the field, our first task will be to build up the organisation all over the country and give it an organisational structure.