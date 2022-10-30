'It won't be appropriate to repeal article 70 of constitution'

The power of president is very limited and ceremonial as the 1972 constitution was formed following British parliamentary system. Not only in Bangladesh, this is the reality in countries with parliamentary system such as UK, Germany, India and Italy where the president’s executive power is nominal. As per article 48 (3) of the constitution, president works in consultation with the prime minister in every aspect except in appointing prime minister and chief justice. However, the president’s consent is required for enacting any bill passed by the parliament. The president can request reconsideration or amendment of any section of the bill. This power of the president can work as deterrence against enactment of any bill which is undemocratic or against the public interest. This power of the president can help maintaining balance of power. Alongside balance, accountability is also important. Prime minister has liability and accountability to the people as he/she is elected by people's votes but the president has no such liability. Other than the legal authority, president is a symbol of national unity. The president gives people guidelines through parliament. President plays a pivotal role in times of any national crisis.