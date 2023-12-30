'Security concerns of minorities have diminished'

The Awami League never calls minorities as a vote bank, and I do not consider it an honorable label. However, as minorities maintain trust in the Awami League, our party respects it. It is the Awami League that enacted the Vested Property Act after assuming state power in 1996. Later, when the BNP took power in 2001, they did not implement it. The Awami League, upon returning to power in 2008, resumed the implementation of the law.