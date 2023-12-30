'Security concerns of minorities have diminished'

The ruling Awami League has been accused of not keeping its promises regarding the security and rights of minorities. What is your response to such allegations from religious and ethnic minority leaders?
Concerns about the security of religious and ethnic minorities, including Hindus, have diminished during the Awami League government. The rights of minorities have been ensured in many instances. Being a member of a minority community, I believe that the Awami League is wholeheartedly ensuring the security and rights of minorities.
However, your party had also promised to establish a national commission for minorities and enact a special protection law for them during the 2018 election, but these remained unfulfilled. How do you address the complaints from minority leaders?
It is true that the promises made in the last election regarding a minority commission and protective laws have not been implemented. But it does not indicate a lack of goodwill from the government. The Awami League has repeatedly expressed its commitment to fulfilling the promises. There is nothing to doubt or be dissatisfied about.
Many minority leaders said a majority of minority communities eventually take the side of Awami League. The ruling party considers minorities as a vote bank but is not sincere about their rights. Do you agree with this statement?
The Awami League never calls minorities as a vote bank, and I do not consider it an honorable label. However, as minorities maintain trust in the Awami League, our party respects it. It is the Awami League that enacted the Vested Property Act after assuming state power in 1996. Later, when the BNP took power in 2001, they did not implement it. The Awami League, upon returning to power in 2008, resumed the implementation of the law.
There have been allegations in many areas that Awami League men have encroached on the land of Hindus.
This type of incident might have been done separately by local individuals. The Awami League, as a party, does not carry out such activities, rather has taken actions in such incidents.
Minority leaders have vented anger over the slow progress in prosecuting attacks and violence against minorities at different places.
Incidents of attacks and violence are followed by criminal cases. Not only the cases of minorities, but all criminal cases go through protracted legal procedures. Some civil cases take even a generation to be settled. However, there are efforts from the side of the government to speed up the trial process in cases involving attacks on minorities.
Whenever elections approach, minority organisations express fear of attacks and other threats. How seriously does your party consider these concerns?
This time, different parties, including the Awami League, are running in the election. With our opponent, BNP, not on the ballot, minorities are experiencing reduced pressure this time over the election. Also, there is nothing to worry about their security as the government and the Awami League have been alert. There has been growing interest among the minorities to vote in the election.