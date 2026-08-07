Economy can't recover until politics fixed

Prothom Alo :

Ahsan Mansur: The situation was worse than I had anticipated from the outside. I had previously questioned various economic data from the government, especially in the banking sector. My understanding was that the actual amount of defaulted loans was at least two and a half times the official figures. I openly stated that true non-performing loans (NPLs) might be 25 to 27 per cent.

However, after taking responsibility, it became clear that the situation was even more dire, with NPLs reaching 35 to 36 per cent. The biggest shock was the outstanding foreign payments, with unpaid letters of credit (LCs) and other international liabilities totaling 350 to 400 million US dollars. As a result, international banks started reducing credit facilities or lines of credit for Bangladeshi banks. Some reduced limits from 10 million to 5 million dollars or even less, while others threatened to stop doing business with Bangladesh altogether.