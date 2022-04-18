The future belongs to digital transactions

The size of the country’s economy is expanding. The quality of life is also improving. In comparison, how much has the credit card market expanded?

The demand of credit cards and the number of users have been gradually growing. Even during the Covid period, the credit card market expanded. From 2019 to 2020, the credit card market grew by 10 per cent. Then from 2020 to 2021 the market grew by 16 per cent. I remember, in 2018 the number of credit cards in the country was less than 13,00,000. Now it is 1900,000. In only our bank, there are nearly 5,50,000 active cards.

Now let’s take a look at card transactions. From 2020 to 2021, the volume of card transaction has increased by 50 per cent. Now, every year almost Tk 210 billion of transaction happens through credit cards. Out of it, Tk 40 billion of transaction took place through City Bank cards. Even in point of sales (POS) machines, transactions have increased. From 2020 to 2021, POS transactions have increased by 52 per cent. In 83,000 POS machines across the country, Tk 270 billion of transaction is taking place annually. Out of that, Tk 60 billion of transaction happened through City Bank.

Currently, QR code based transaction is also gaining popularity. As many as Tk 800 billion of online transaction take place annually in Bangladesh, out of that Tk 270 billion of transaction take place in POS machines. The remaining transaction is taking place through mobile phones using QR codes. A large amount of QR code transactions take place in merchant points during “cash out”. City Bank has QR codes in more than 20,000 shops. But Bkash is still controlling this market.