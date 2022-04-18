The future belongs to digital transactions

What role should banks, regulatory body, merchant and consumers play to expand the credit card market?
Unfortunately, credit card is still viewed as plastic debt for middle-class and high-earning people. It’s still not a mode of transaction for mass people. Because, to acquire a credit card you need to have a Taxpayer’s Identification Number (TIN). It’s important to relax this rule to allow low-income people get credit cards. We could use mobile financial services (MFS) transaction list or income certificates instead. Furthermore, if we could take driving license instead of national ID card and take digital nano loan into account in KYC then the landscape and history of credit cards in Bangladesh will change.
The clients also play a big role in expanding the credits card’s market. They should clear their loans in time, which would bolster the confidence of big banks. If merchants don’t withdraw cash from their credit cards and the banks start the reward points programme liberally, then the market would transform.
In Bangladesh, credit cards gained popularity through Amex. This is why City Bank is still leading this market. What is the next plan of your bank to to continue your position?
Broadly speaking, we have two plans. Firstly, We have already collaborated with Bkash to start digital nano loan initiative for the low-income people. We want to give these people credit cards. For them, the loan limit would be low. Secondly, we want to incorporate new technologies to make transaction through credit card easier. Moreover, we plan to encourage digital transaction by placing POS and QR codes in every nook and corner of the country. For that, we want to appoint card ambassadors in district and upazila level to take the card service into remote areas. We also have a dream to turn Amex card reward points into a mode of currency. We also want all cards to be contactless and operate virtually from phones.
We are also focusing on developing two special Amex credit cards. One is an Amex Islamic credit card and a women’s banking credit card called “City Alo”. After opening Amex lounge in the Dhaka airport, the demand for Amex card has increased.
What do you think the credit card market would be like in Bangladesh after five years?
In Bangladesh, 75,00,000 people have TIN but only 18-1900,000 have credit cards. I think if the banks stop being conservative in issuing cards and the government helps us with its policy the number could surpass 50,00,000 within the next year. If we can impose a rule that a certain portion of a person’s spending has to be done through cards, just imagine how much more transparency it would bring in people’s income and spending. The government’s tax collection would increase by a lot.