'The government is clearly submissive to the bus owners and workers'

This is the second time in three and a half years that students have taken to the streets in demand of safe roads. They had raised the same demands three and a half years ago. The government had assured them at the time that the demands would be met in phases.

A large movement had been generated three and a half years ago with very justified demands. The students were protesting against the disorderly system on the roads. It is not that their demands, based on their limited knowledge and understanding, will solve the transport problems, but the prime minister had agreed to their demands and issued directives to this end.

Even after promises had been made from the topmost level, these have not been implemented. The main reason behind this is that there is no accountability. Those who issue orders from the top must also ensure that these orders are actually implemented. The failure to implement these directives gives the transport owners and workers a blank cheque.

The entire transport system is limping along. Rather than implementing the long-term plans that are required to ensure a professional system, stopgap measures are being given importance. This happens time and again because instead of changing the entire system, very slipshod makeshift measures are taken, with efforts to divert attention away from the incidents. The students want the system to be changed.