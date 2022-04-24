'There are reasons to be concerned about the mega projects'

The path to worldwide economic recovery has been uneven. In the year 2021, the world economy saw significant growth of 5.5%. This created hopes for an end to global recession. But the projections for this and next year do not look good.

Two years ago, when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, there were too many unknowns and too much uncertainty regarding the vaccination, new variants of the virus, the length of economic shutdown and fiscal response by the state. Projections about future recovery involved too many assumptions and a range of possibilities.



As we are in the 2nd anniversary of the pandemic, we have already entered a new global crisis. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has adversely affected energy, commodity and food prices. There is news of another round of COVID infections involving new the omicron variant. All these have contributed to a slowdown in economic growth compared to 2021 - according to one estimate, global output is projected to grow by only 4.0% this year and 3.5% in 2023.