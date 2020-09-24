'They said we would face more trouble ahead'

Backed by a top Chhatra League leader of Dhaka University, the detective branch (DB) of police filed the false case of aiding and abetting in rape. This was a political move to stop our activities. It was to obstruct our initiative for a new trend in politics engaging the youth force. We were heading towards the Raju sculpture from the National Press Club where we had made some statements. Our procession was going towards Shabagh from the Raju Sculpture when the police obstructed us.

The police said, "You cannot bring out procession." There were 100-150 people with me. I told them that we would not go in a procession, we would simply go to Shabagh. There were Chhatra League activists with hockey sticks roaming around nearby. So I decided it would be safer for us to disperse at the Matsya Bhaban area. We saw police along with Chhatra League activists and others carrying sticks, rods and hockey sticks. They suddenly swooped down and attacked us. Two of our boys received serious head injuries, trying to save me. At one stage I lost consciousness.

After treatment, I was told at the DB office that there will be serious consequences if I don't leave give up all this. I don't know who they were. They said if we continued with such movements, we would face dire consequences.