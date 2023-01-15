'Media is responsible for Chhatra League's negative image'

Over the last few years, Chhatra League's inner feuds and conflicts have grabbed the headlines. This raises the question as to whether the central leadership has no control over the organisation.

There is autonomy in the committees of our organisational units. The activities of the student organisation are its own party matter. We will not accept if the university environment is disrupted due to anyone's activities. If there are any internal incidents, those will be settled organisationally. But if anyone wants to use these to threaten the safety of the campus, they do not have the right to be in Chhatra League. We have zero tolerance against inner feuds and conflict. In the future, anyone involved in creating such disorder will face organisational action.