'Unnecessary spending on mega projects will increase tax burden'

A budget does not give any new guideline to the economy of a country. A budget comes around every year as part of the economic planning, policies and vision by which a country is run. So we shouldn't expect the budget to come up with anything new. This budget has provided us with a reflection of the class which this government represents, of the vision by which it is run. This is manifest in two basic areas. One is where the government procures its resources or funds from, and the other is where it spends this. A lot can even be understood from observing which country the government is becoming dependent on for its foreign fund transactions.

Accordingly, we see that the government is targeting indirect taxes as the main means of acquiring resources. We pay the government taxes when purchasing various products and spending. The government has made this indirect taxation a major target of the budget. Then there is income tax as well. In this case too, we see that basically it is the majority poor and middle class that are paying these taxes. Again, the wealthy class in the country are less in number. However, as always, this budget too has plans to spend the most funds in their interests. So this budget's economic vision has nothing new to offer.