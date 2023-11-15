‘Palestinians won’t leave their land till last drop of their blood’

Patients mostly with phosphorus burn, suffocation, amputations, burns and head traumas. These kinds of injuries require specialised care, which at this time is not available due to the lack of medical supplies and consumables. Also, the lack of electricity and fuel makes it challenging for us as physicians to deal with such patients. Even sometimes, the Israeli air force targets alternative electricity sources and solar panels. They destroyed those sources.

The women who gave birth through operations cannot stay in the hospitals either. The mother and the newborns had to leave the hospitals within an hour of the childbirth.

The cancer patients used to receive treatment at a Turkish hospital. There are only two such hospitals for Palestinian people – in Gaza and in the West Bank. The hospital in Gaza is out of service due to the Israeli airstrikes and the Israelis have blocked the path to the West Bank. As a result, cancer patients are dying without any treatment.

Let me share with you my experience. Many families get killed and we find a little child is the only survivor as every other family member is killed by bombs. I keep thinking how this poor child will live its life with no relatives and no one to take care of. This particular thing is becoming a recurrent phenomena now and as the days go by, the number of such children are rising. Even children under one-year are becoming orphans.