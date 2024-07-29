Massive deployment of troops sparks fresh fears in Manipur

Prothom Alo :

Pradip Phanjoubam: In Manipur, it is a little different. What we are getting from the media has been little different from the actual happenings. All the Naga churches are standing but the Kuki churches have gone. So, it is more ethnic than being religion-driven. Voting pattern in Manipur has also been a lot different. In Manipur valley the factor was anti-incumbency, government’s inability to address the crisis.

Manipur has two constituencies. One in the valley– the Inner Manipur– and the other in the hills– the Outer Manipur. In Outer Manipur there was anger and it was not an individual decision to vote (against BJP); in some of the constituencies over 90% of the votes went to one candidate. In Churachandpur (south Manipur) district – which was in the eye of the storm – apparently there was a community decision to not vote and in some of the polling booths almost 100% of votes were polled for one candidate. It is en-bloc voting as Biswa Sarma has said. Yet in Churachandpur, religion is not always the factor. Majority of the MLAs are from the BJP. They were promised a separate administration in the last election and BJP did not respond. They were upset.

We have Kuki concentration in two districts– Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. In Kangpokpi (north-central district), Kukis boycotted the election, only the Naga's voted and so you can see an equitable sharing of votes.