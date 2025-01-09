Opportunity to reform PSC cannot be wasted

Prothom Alo :

It now takes four years to complete all the tests and processes and make a final recommendation for recruitment in a BCS since publication of circular. We are trying to reduce this as much as possible. If necessary, the issue of changing the exam method is also being considered. However, it would not be right to make a hasty decision in case of any change. Therefore, a separate committee has been formed. The committee will identify the areas and reasons for the delay and submit a report within four weeks.

I am continuing regular discussions with the members of the commission to reduce the length of the BCS examination process. A separate “timeline” has already been made for each examination. One member has been assigned responsibility for each examination. Necessary measures have been taken to complete the exams that face a backlog. Keeping in mind the 47th BCS (circular was published recently), work is underway to reduce the protracted process.

Let me inform you of a future plan. Now, two examiners evaluate an answer sheet. If we can select a qualified examiner who is able to evaluate the answer sheet impartially, then a lot of time will be saved. There are some challenges here. However, this examination system is in operation in different countries of the world. In the future, the issue of specifying a space for the examinees to answer the questions of written exams can be considered. From my past experience, I have seen that an examinee’s skill can be evaluated if a specific space to answer a question is set. On the other hand, the time for evaluation of the answer sheets will also be reduced.