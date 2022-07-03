We need to bring in large amounts of foreign loans

While announcing the monetary policy, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said its prime target is to rein in inflation. But what should have been done was lift the interest rate ceiling. This would increase the interest rate on loans and eventually translate into reduction in the amount of loans. This would have made it possible to rein in inflation.

But the central bank is failing to intervene in the process as the interest rate is set by the government. The average interest rate, according to Bangladesh Bank, is still 7 per cent, but most of the borrowers, in reality, pay interest at a rate of 9 per cent. The interest rate on loans taken by some big clients cannot be considered as the actual rate.