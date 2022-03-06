'We will take tough response measures against the US and EU'

The Kremlin spokesperson said that Russia is capable of taking measures to tackle damage from sanctions. Is Russia planning to retaliate on the West apart from protecting its economic interest?
For many years, the USA and the European Union, projecting themselves as peacemakers, lavishly financed the Kyiv regime, which came to power in the anti-constitutional coup. The American and EU citizens and agencies involved in the delivery of lethal weapons, fuels and lubricants to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be held responsible for any consequences of these actions during the ongoing special military operation.
The Brussels officials, who only recently posed as a “strategic partner” of Russia, are saying openly that they intend to inflict the maximum possible damage on Russia, hit its weak spots, batter the Russian economy and suppress Russia’s economic growth.
We are confident that this is not going to work. We will give a tough response to the American and EU actions. Russia will continue defending its vital national interests, notwithstanding the sanctions or threats of sanctions. The Western countries should wake up to the fact that the days of their undivided rule in the global economy are long gone.
The West, including the US and others such as Germany, is speeding up badly needed weaponry and supplies to the outgunned Ukrainians. Will this further aggravate the situation there?
We view the statements by certain NATO countries on their preparation of new supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine as the continuation of irresponsible policy aimed at military escalation in that country. First, such actions do not correspond with the appeals for peace from those very countries. Second, military supplies sent to the Kyiv regime to be used against Russian military personnel and civilians, create utterly unacceptable risks. The Russian side believes that it is extremely important to avoid situations and incidents which could lead to the direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
Russia put a veto on Friday in the UN Security Council adopting a resolution to the immediate halt of Russian attack on Ukraine. Won’t Russia allow the UN to solve the crisis?
Russia voted against the proposed draft resolution, because its authors offer to concede that the Security Council is not able to uphold its main responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. The draft has not a slightest hint of an attempt to find a constructive solution within the Council. Two days ago, we vetoed another draft resolution for the same reason – it was lopsided and misbalanced. This time we saw no new initiatives either.
The United Nations and the Security Council were created in the post-war period so that to avoid the scourge of a new war. To achieve this, the global powers consented to make agreements, ideally – find consensus, but in any case – never to attempt imposing their decisions upon each other or try to ignore the interests of any of P5 members. That is why the Security Council envisages the right for the permanent member states to veto its decisions. This is not a privilege, but a tool for ensuring the balance of interests, which the world needs so badly, and ensuring global stability through this balance. An attempt to disregard and ignore the position of Russia contradicts the very basics of the UN Charter. What we need is not to push forward such schemes, but to try and find points of contact, no matter how hard our Western partners try to evade this, for example when ignoring our legitimate concerns with regard to NATO’s policy and actions of Western states which undermined the fundamental OSCE principles on the indivisibility of security.
Now we need to focus on correcting the situation that led to the crisis that we are living through. It did not start when Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. It started much earlier, when you spent 8 years pretending not to notice the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists in Donbas. And again, today you find no words of sympathy for the people of Donbas.
It is the houses in Donbas that were destroyed by nationalists and Ukraine’s armed forces that Western media most often brazenly present as the consequences of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. We hear ceaseless lies and fakes about indiscriminate bombardments of Ukrainian cities, hospitals, and schools.
Russian military forces pose no threat to Ukraine’s peaceful citizens, they do not fire at civilian targets. What does pose a threat is Ukrainian nationalists who in fact hold the people of Ukraine as hostages, using them as a human shield. There is numerous evidence, disseminated by ordinary Ukrainians, proving that nationalists, despite people’s protests, deploy heavy equipment and multiple rocket launchers in residential quarters. This is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, that must be duly condemned. Basically, it is the same tactics as used by ISIL terrorists. All responsibility for possible consequences rests with the Kyiv regime.
Another thing that threatens the people of Ukraine is uncontrolled distribution of weapons by radicals and the authorities to all those who are ready to grab them, including criminals that have been released from prisons. Those guns already shoot in the hands of burglars and plunderers. Numerous proofs of that can be easily found on social media. Those are posted by the dwellers of Kyiv and other cities. This demonstrates the irresponsible approach of the Ukrainian authorities to its citizens.
Today we witness an information war on Russia in social media. Since there are no proofs that the Russian military forces destroy civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian strikes and occasional hits are presented as such, as well as photo and video footage from Donbas that again depict crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists. Besides, in social media one can easily find tutorials no shooting fakes that should defile our special operation. All in all, there are 1.2 million such fakes in Ukrainian social media.
Do you still think there are options to resolve the crisis through negotiation?
I would like to assure your readers that Russia did its best to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We organised many meetings of the UN Security Council, under the Arria formula, constructively participated in negotiations in the framework of the Normandy Format and the Contact Group in Minsk, discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine in the OSCE. This is despite the fact that Russia has never been a party to the Minsk process.
It is precisely because of Kyiv’s reluctance to take into account the interests of broad sectors of the population that Ukraine has been at war since 2014 with its citizens, who disagree with the values of Maidan and the current policy of the Ukrainian authorities. With massive support from the West, the Ukrainian authorities turned Ukraine into a breeding ground for Nazi ideology.
We are not closing the doors for talks. We are ready to engage in dialogue: to state our position and to listen to what other States are saying. But, this dialogue must be mutually respectful. Unfortunately, we are not seeing that now. For example, Russia’s attempts to initiate a dialogue on guarantees of the security of our country and to strengthen the defense capability on our territory are perceived by the alliance as aggressive behavior.