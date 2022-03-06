'We will take tough response measures against the US and EU'

The leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States issued a statement of Saturday, announcing the latest round of restrictive measures targeting Russia’s economy in response to Moscow’s attack in Ukraine. Do you think this will aggravate the situation rather than resolve the crisis?

Before answering your question, I’d like to highlight few important points to help your readers to grasp the meaning of what is going on in Ukraine.

As you are aware, the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of our country, on 24 February made a decision to launch a special military operation in accordance with Article 51, Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, with the authorisation of the Russian Parliament and pursuant to the treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance signed with the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR).

The goal of the operation is to protect the people who, for the last eight years, have been suffering humiliation and genocide at the hands of the Kyiv regime that came to power through an anti-constitutional coup in 2014. Another task of the operation is to bring the current puppet regime and its “officials” to justice for crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation, committed throughout those years, and to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.

We have been doing our best for eight years to urge the Kyiv authorities to stop the punitive operation against their own people, to settle the conflict in Donbas by peaceful, political and diplomatic means, to establish direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk as per Paragraph 4 of the Minsk Package of Measures, which obliges the Ukrainian authorities to launch a dialogue on the modalities of holding local elections and a future status of those regions under Ukrainian legislation.

Unfortunately, we have been ignored. Kyiv, with support from the West, has been evading its commitments under the Minsk agreements in every possible way, trying to shift responsibility for its own actions onto our country. The Ukrainian authorities have been openly violating their own constitution and legislation and adopted discriminatory laws on language, education and native peoples.

In turn, the United States and certain Western countries rolled out a massive anti-Russia disinformation campaign. Under its guise, they pumped weaponry into Ukraine, sent their military advisers and held large-scale military exercises. In fact, they sought military exploitation of the country’s territory with special goals. Meanwhile, Russia’s repeated concerns were ignored both by the Kyiv regime and its patrons abroad.

I would like to place special emphasis on the fact that during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces have not launched missile, airborne or artillery strikes on the country’s cities. The strikes take out military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields and the Ukrainian air forces.

According to available information, confirmed by objective monitoring data, we see that, nationalists and neo-Nazis are placing heavy weapons, including multiple fire systems, right in the central areas of major cities, including Kyiv and Kharkov. They plan to call backfire from Russian strike complexes on residential areas. They act like terrorists all over the world – they hide behind peaceful people.

It is a well-known fact that all these have been done on the advice of foreign consultants, primarily American advisers.

We do hope that the Ukrainian people will rid themselves of an oppressive, nationalist government, which is exploiting the country in the interests of foreign actors, and will begin to exercise full sovereignty while respecting the rights, freedoms and interests of all their citizens without dividing them along ethnic, language or religious lines.

Turning to the question of sanctions, the European Union and the United States have decided to impose unilateral restrictive measures on Russia – the illegitimate practice of Washington used against so many sovereign countries all over the world, including Bangladesh. Instead of analysing what happened and critically re-evaluating their role in the situation in Ukraine in general and in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in particular, they opted for sanctions mistakenly believing that they are an efficient way forward.

As a reminder, the Western countries do not have a monopoly over international law or the driving forces behind international development. Under Article 8 of the Charter for European Security adopted at the OSCE Summit in Istanbul in November 1999, neither the EU, nor NATO “can have any preeminent responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the OSCE area or can consider any part of the OSCE area as its sphere of influence.” No one authorised the EU to address the problems of war and peace in Europe; only the UN Security Council has this international legal prerogative.

Instead, the European Union and the United States have been pursuing a policy of covering up the ultra-nationalist Ukrainian regime, responsible for the destruction of its own country and destabilisation of the situation in Europe. Following open support for the anti-constitutional coup in Ukraine in 2014, the EU once again betrayed European ideals of respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms, trying to punish the peoples of the DPR and LPR for their democratic choice and self-determination. Hypocrisy has been elevated to the rank of politics.

Our repeated messages to Kyiv and its Western handlers about the need to stop the violence in Donbas and to implement the Minsk Package of Measures have fallen on deaf ears. For them, the people of the DPR and LPR are just a bargaining chip. Even after Russia recognized the independence of these republics, the shelling not only did not stop, but even intensified. Given these circumstances, a decision was made to conduct a special military operation aimed to stop the tragedy in Ukraine, which began after the illegal coup in 2014.

The EU continuing unfriendly steps against Russia and Russia’s fraternal DPR and LPR will not be able to stop the progressive development of our states and the provision of assistance to them. In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is fundamental to international law, we will take tough response measures.