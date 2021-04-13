Will the struggle for women’s equality survive COVID-19?

Did the current national budget, which came midway through the COVID crisis, reflect thoughts to these needs?

The paper that we prepared for the World Bank also looked at the budget. And it was very clear that the policy-thinking behind the budget was to see COVID as a short-term crisis. So they basically dealt with it through some emergency support.

We tracked the actual figures of allocations and analysed the budget in a forensic manner. We found that the government has treated this entire COVID-19 crisis, especially the social protection part of it, mostly as an emergency. There was no innovation as such, except for the indication that the government has become a bit more aware of the need for addressing the urban poor.

But in the actual allocations, there has not been any particular change. We found only marginal reflections of the COVID-19 reality in allocations to social protection, health and education. The allocations showed only marginal or incremental increase. It’s almost like COVID did not happen.

The government has basically given comparatively more attention to economic recovery, in terms of the stimulus packages they have given. And there the focus, as I said, was more on the bigger players. So the government's main effort in budgetary sense has been to basically ensure macro economic stability.

On the other hand, just making allocations is not enough. The health ministry has been in the news for high levels of corruption. It does not make sense to allocate more, for more corruption.

The challenge is both to increase the allocations, and also to improve the procedures by which those can be utilised. I have mentioned urban social protection and urban primary healthcare to be two important areas. We have to ensure more allocation, develop the policy and implementation procedures, and also beneficiary databases for these.