There were attempts to appoint someone other than Dr. Yunus as Chief Adviser

Asif Nazrul

Yes, it took a lot of effort to arrange. We called the person who had earlier contacted me on behalf of Nahid. After a while, he informed me, "Asif Sir, Nahid Bhai says they will speak only with you, and no one else."

Saki was standing beside me. I said, "Saki, please don't mind." Saki replied, "No, no, there's no problem. You go."

I went with a convoy of vehicles to the office of Samakal and Channel 24. The army officers asked me, "Sir, should we stay, or should we leave?" I said, "You leave. Nothing will happen to me." They left, and Saki left as well, I was alone.

The students took me around in circles. They would not tell me where we were going. It felt like the kind of situation where members of a communist party operate from secret locations. It was already past 1:00 am, and I was extremely tired.

Finally, we sat in a room on the third or fourth floor of a building at Curzon Hall. Nahid, Asif, Sarjis, Mahfuj, and Nasir entered the room.

In an exhausted voice, I told them, "Boys, the nation will remain grateful to you for what you have done."

Then they raised the issue of forming the government. Nahid said, exactly as I remember it, "Sir, the interim government we are going to have, who should be the head of this government?"

I mentioned Salehuddin Ahmed and Wahiduddin Mahmud (respectively, the former governor of Bangladesh Bank and a prominent economist, both of whom later became advisers to the interim government).

Then Nahid said, "Sir, what if Yunus Sir becomes the head?"

I immediately said, "He won't agree."

Before that, Yunus Sir had been going back and forth to court, and I had been with him during that time. He would often say that the only blunder of his life was entering politics. Remembering those things, I said that Sir would not agree.

Asif immediately laughed and said, "He will agree, Sir. We have spoken with him. It is almost confirmed."

I exclaimed, "What are you saying! Wonderful! If that happens, nothing could be better than this!"

Nahid suddenly asked, "Sir, will none of us be in the government?"

I said, "Of course, if you want to be there, why wouldn't you? If there is a government of ten people, at least one person should be from among you."

Asif laughed and said, "Only ten per cent!"

I said, "Then have two people."

Someone mentioned four people. I said, "I'm not the person who will decide this. You should talk with the politicians."

Then I said, "The army wants to speak with you."

At first, they said, "Sir, what will we talk about with them?"

I replied, "They supported your uprising. Sit down and see what they have to say. If you don't like it, don't accept it."

They went outside the room and, after a while, returned and said they would meet. They set a time for the following day to go to Bangabhaban.

I returned home around 1:30 am. At last, I was able to see my wife, my wife who had seen me off in tears.