The basic seed of our spirit has been sown

Farhad Mazhar: Many say that Sheikh Hasina was an autocrat or an authoritarian, but she was not. We always had fascist propensities in our country, and through that Awami League, Chhatra League or other organisations became fascist forces. They amended the constitution and said it would be considered sedition if anyone spoke against this. They created a law like the Digital Security Act. All of this culminated in their creating a fascist state system. The people would feel this, but the students grasped it faster.

Did BNP not understand this? It did. But BNP is simply another looting, mafia stream of politics. I am not saying it as a criticism. Political parties inevitably merge as parties of the looter and mafia ilk in the neo-liberal economic system of free economy. But even so, Khaleda Zia did well in not joining the election. She understood that contesting in an election under a fascist regime means lending it legitimacy. This stand of hers contributed to paving the way for political change.

The people, particularly the middle class intellectuals, were unable to speak. People were being abducted and taken to the menacing Aynaghar(detention/torture cells). RAB was being used to kill people. That was why Bangladesh was ripe for a mass uprising. When the students began the quota reform movement, I was apprehensive about whether that would actually sow the seeds to a larger movement. When they changed the movement into a movement of students against discrimination, I told them that you have now moved from being ‘particular’ to being ‘universal’. The movement for a particular demand became national movement. And in no time at all it became a mass uprising. Many have had a role to play in this. The left, right, BNP, Islamic forces, everyone was part of this movement.