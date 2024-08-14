Politics of grabbing will no longer be accepted: Abu Baker Majumder

Abu Baker Majumder: No committee has been announced by Students Against Discrimination anywhere in the country since the fall of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August, but we see committees being formed under our banner in various places and we have already disowned those committees.

When a big movement or event takes place opportunists try to take advantage of it. Students Against Discrimination has waged movement peacefully since the beginning and was never for damaging state properties. Those who are carrying out the wrongdoings we do not think they belong to Students Against Discrimination. Anyone who belongs to Students Against Discrimination must work for the state and the people.

If it becomes necessary to drive out someone from the university hall because of their involvement in crimes we would urge the students to follow the proper process and to do so through the university administration. The hall administration will take action based on the evidence. Student must not take the law into their own hands anywhere.