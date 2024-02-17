Turag polluted by 296 sources, Lobondoho by 145

Prothom Alo :

Monir Hossain: We are not saying that the mills and factories have to be shut down. We want environment-friendly and river-friendly industries. We are not against urbanisation, we want a fair city. Comparatively the people of the cities are more conscious than those of the villages, yet it is those conscious people that are craftily polluting the river.

Alongside the industries, it is the city corporations, municipalities and union parishads, the institutions responsible for waste management that are also responsible for river pollution. From the city corporation to the union parishads, a halt must be made to disposing all waste into the rivers and open spaces. Advanced scientific waste management must be devised. Just as setting up ETP in industries is a part of compliance, it must be made compulsory for these local government institutions to set up STP in the sewerage lines.

The administration plays a vital role in saving rivers. You and I can point to the problematic areas, but it is the work of the administration to take punitive action against the offenders and implement the law accordingly. We have a dozen or so laws to protect rivers, but the implementation is far from satisfactory. The administration can join hands with the river rights activists and the people who live by the rivers to create and campaign and mobilise public awareness. In doing so, the administration will get the support of the common people when implementing the law.