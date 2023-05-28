BNP has no need to feel pressure over the caretaker issue

We shed much blood and made much sacrifice to establish Bangladesh. Our hopes and aspirations were that Bangladesh would be a truly democratic country. But unfortunately, down till today it has not been possible to ensure the primary criteria of democracy -- a fair election. The manner in which the last two elections in particular were carried out, these in no way can be called free elections. In this backdrop, the US has announced its new visa policy for the people of this country, to restore an environment conducive for elections in Bangladesh. My take here is that this is extremely shameful for us.

This country is over 50 years old. That is quite a considerable span of time, yet we still have not been able to set up a system for free elections. Outside elements have to speak up for this, the US in particular. They even have announced a separate visa policy. How far this policy is going against the ruling party and how far it is going against the opposition, it is a matter of consideration. On the whole, I do not think this pressure will usher in free and fair elections. It is not acceptable either that anything should happen in this country under pressure from outside forces. It would be the best if we could resolve our own problems.

Then again, it is not that such measures are ineffective. We feel that the measures taken by the US against RAB did have some effect. Extrajudicial killings do not take place as before. No matter what interests the US may have in Bangladesh due to geopolitical reasons, our main issue is the forthcoming election. We must move forward to ensure it is free and fair. The people of the country as well as the international community must be reassured by this.