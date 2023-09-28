'No environment for free and fair elections'

There are a few months left for the election. The government says the election will be held in keeping with the constitution. BNP says the election must be held under a non-partisan government. What is your stand?

This has been a long-standing aspiration of the people. In the nineties there was a wave of public aspiration for democracy. Later, seeing the activities of the persons whom we had elected, the people grew the feeling that free, fair and neutral elections would not be possible under a party government. Those in power at the time were forced to pass a bill in parliament for a caretaker government system. Everyone had reached a consensus about the caretaker government issue.

Had a contagion not set in, there would have been no scope for debate over the caretaker government. In 2004 there was a drama over the chief justice, over who would be the head of the caretaker government. Also at the time, 12 million false voters were registered. That was enough to damage democracy and constitutional rights. They could not create any good example for people to believe that the party really believed in democracy and respect the wishes and aspirations of the people. There is no such example of this in the recent past. Actually, we never had real democracy in independent Bangladesh, the democracy as enunciated in our constitution.