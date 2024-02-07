Bangladesh will remain a test case for US foreign policy

Prothom Alo :

Coming to the policy of the Biden administration, it has been pursuing the democracy agenda robustly. In comparison, the Trump administration didn't push the democracy agenda so hard. So why has the Biden administration been pushing the democracy agenda so relentlessly?

Michael Kugelman: First, one clarification -- it is easy to forget this, but you did actually have this democracy promotion policy being pushed by the Trump administration, not as robustly as it has been during the Biden administration, but it was there.

When you had Trump era ambassadors in Bangladesh, in particular Marcia Bernicat who was there during the Trump era, you did have messaging from the US embassy there emphasising rights and democracy and free and fair elections. So this is not completely out of the blue. There is a degree of policy continuity between Biden and Trump. It is only that it is happening more now. So why are we seeing so much of this focus on rights, democracy and elections from the Biden administration?

There are several factors at play. One is that the Biden administration had made rights and democracy a big core of its foreign policy. I would also argue that despite what I was saying before about how the US is increasingly looking at Bangladesh as an important strategic space. it is clearly important enough for the US to be concerned about rights and democracy playing out, concerned enough to be focused on.

My sense is that US officials think that they can actually successfully help bring about outcomes that lead to more rights and democracy. And that is because, from the US perspective, you are not trying to create something out of thin air here. Bangladesh has democratic traditions, it has democratic institutions, it has had democratic successes, and I think from the US perspective that means that there is a precedent, there is a baseline here. It is not as difficult to promote democracy in a country that has these traditions as the countries that have never had democracy.