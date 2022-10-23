'Power crisis was inevitable due to wrong policies'

Let's first come to the management of the power sector. The head of the government is in charge of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry. There is also an advisor and a state minister. This tri-centric authority is the main obstacle to proper management of the power and energy sector. Given so many preoccupations, naturally the head of government cannot give undivided attention to the ministry. And there is also no scope to take action against the responsible minister for failure in carrying out duties.

As for policies and strategies, during the last caretaker government's term, initiative was taken to set up rental power plants as an emergency measure to keep up industrial production and to ease people's day-to-day lives. As large power plants take time for completion, these rental power plants were to run for five years. Once the large plants were complete, these rental ones were to be shut down. However, the present government has not only repeatedly extended the term of rental power plants, but has also taken these as the main strategy for power production. This is unwarranted.

What happened next was shocking. The Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010 was enacted for the quick rentals, destroying any competitiveness in this sector. Many have described this as a means of making quick money by the ruling class and their favoured ones. Even in the case of fixing the price of primary energy, outdated systems are being followed. In all countries of the world including neighbouring India, the domestic price of fuel is determined by a formula that monitors that fluctuation of oil prices in the international market. This is not done in our country.