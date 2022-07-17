'The energy crisis has been created by filling the pockets of a select few'

There is a way out. The government must not view everything from a business angle. The people who run these companies are government employees. Why will they get a percentage of the profits? The expenditure and income of these companies are inflated. If a higher expenditure is shown, tax and VAT is increased. And the officials pocket a large sum of money in the name of profit shares, profit bonus, etc.

According to the law, as the chairman or director of the board, they cannot be the licensee or representatives of the licensee. Yet here the licensees are on the board of directors, some as chairmen and some as directors. The licensees are the top persons running the administration. So there is conflict of interests in the energy and mineral resource division and the licensees are ineffective as upstream regulators. Their role in upholding the consumers' interests and rights is contradictory.

Those who work as government officials in these companies, cannot be the owners of the companies. After independence, various corporations were established to run various sectors. Those who were, and are, in charge of these corporations, had no technical knowledge. Simply by dint of being an additional secretary, they were made chairmen of the corporations. When the corporations weren't running properly, these were made into companies in the name of restructuring. Those who were running the corporation, became the bosses of the companies. They were made the owners of the companies. This did not benefit the people in any way. Neither did the quality of service increase nor did the suffering lessen. The consumers suffered in both ways. These are state companies. The government can't make public servants the owners of the state.