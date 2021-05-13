It’s easy to fell trees, they can’t protest

Dhaka is known as a chaotic and at the same time joyful city. It is also known as a place where you can get the best food and shopping malls in Bangladesh. Recently there has been a discussion about cutting down trees in a historic park - Suhrawardy Udyan. I am confused because when we go to any countryside of Bangladesh we are amazed by the natural beauty, but in Dhaka we are destroying nature. We talk much about this but do almost nothing to make Dhaka green.

We have many restaurants in Dhaka, but do we have any suitable park for a family picnic or a get together? Even if we have some, no one is maintaining these. I am talking about public parks which are not much maintained, but the natural beauty gives us something lifesaving -oxygen.

Our political leaders say that we are becoming like Singapore, Malaysia or even America. But when it comes to urban facilities, do we really have any parks like those countries? The answer is no. But when our relatives post their photos on social media regarding friends and family hangouts in a beautiful park of those countries, we just dream about it and wish to have such places in our cities.