Gazipur city election: Peaceful, but how credible

Before the elections I had argued that the Gazipur city polls would be peaceful. A major reason for the election to be peaceful is the absence of the main opposition party BNP in the contest. Many will recall, the 2018 Gazipur city corporation election was 'controlled', with the bureaucracy and the law enforcement agencies used to drive the opposition activists from the field, in connivance with the Election Commission. In absence of the opposition in the electoral contest, there was no need for such interventions. The ruling party activists, too, did not feel the need to commit any excesses.

Another significant reason for the peaceful Gazipur city election is the announcement of the new US visa policy the night before the election. Many believe that those carrying out election duty, consciously refrained from any sort of electoral offences for fear that they and their family members would be deprived of US visas if they were involved in electoral irregularities and violence. It must be noted that indulging in electoral irregularities and violence are also electoral offences - known as corrupt practices and illegal practices - under section 73-90 of our own law.

However, although the Gazipur election was peaceful, it was not credible. An election cannot be called fair and credible if it is not competitive. The voters must have options, credible options, before them if the election is to be credible.

For example, if a thirsty person is offered a glass of mineral water and a glass of tap water, he will certainly not choose tap water. If the same person is offered a glass of boiled water and a glass of tap water, he again will refuse the tap water. Then, if he is given the choice between mineral water and boiled water, he may chose mineral water, or he way chose boiled water as both are credible options.

Thus, voters get the opportunity to choose or 'elect' only if there are credible options. If that is not there, then the voters don't have the opportunity for 'electing' between alternatives. In that case, the question of a credible election doesn't arise. Since there was no credible alternative candidate from the opposition camp, the Gazipur city election, although peaceful, but can't be called free, fair and credible.