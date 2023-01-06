Politics of bail and the government's role

There have long been allegations of interventions in the independence of the court and the lower courts not granting bail. But now the state prosecution is seen even making an effort to cancel bail in the highest court.

II

Bail does not free anyone of any charges. It is an opportunity to remain free and to take part in the trial process in that free state. In the criminal law drawn up during British times in our country, receiving bail in less serious cases is a matter of people's rights. It does not even bar granting bail in serious cases. In fact, it has directives to give due consideration to bail for the young, for women and for the ailing. Also, there are many precedents of bail being granted by the court if there is no possibility of the accused fleeing or disrupting the trial process or if the charges are apparently not well established. In countries with developed judicial systems, there is hardly any scope not to grant bail because that would be a sort of pre-trial punishment.

In the lower courts of our country, we see two trends regarding bail appeals in political cases. It has become a norm to reject bail appeals in cases against the opposition party or against those with differing views. On the other hand, it has become quite normal to grant bail immediately to persons of the ruling party even if the case is a serious one.

There is ample space for the question as to whether bail is granted on judicial considerations and due to government intervention. When the lower court rejects the appeal for bail, those with the ability turn to the High Court as the only place to get bail. Even after being given bail there, if the state prosecution approaches the Appellate Division against the bail, the defendant incurs more expenses and undergoes further suffering and harassment. Our constitution does not indicate that our Supreme Court was established to give such scope for suffering.