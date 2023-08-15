Bangabandhu held his life hostage for the sake independence

For over seven decades, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the name most talked about and highlighted in the history of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was bestowed with the title Bangabandhu as well as Father of the Nation by the people of this land. Through much struggle and movement he gave shape to the people’s aspirations for independence. It was under his leadership that in 1971 Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign state.

Since the forties, Bangabandhu’s politics had been focused on one objective – emancipation of the people of this country. He and his associates at the time had felt that if the Muslims had a separate state, then political and economic rights would be ensured. But in the Pakistan that was established under the leadership of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the Bengalis remained subjugated.