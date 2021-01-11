“Jeong-in-ah, I’m sorry”

Public rage over a child abuse case that resulted in the death of Jeong-in, an adopted 16-month-old toddler, is building up in Korea.

Child abuse is when someone causes injury, death, emotional harm, or risk of serious harm to a child. There are many forms of child abuse, including neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and emotional abuse. Every five minutes, a child dies as a result of abuse. And Jeongin was another victim of child abuse.

Jeongin was born on 10 June 2019. Her biological mother could not raise her for her own reasons and that’s why Jeongin was growing up at a foster home since she was 8 days old. When she turned 2 months old, she was matched with her adoptive parents. Finally when she was 8 months old, she got adopted in January 2020 by a couple with a 4-year-old biological daughter. The father was an employee of a broadcasting company and the mother was an interpreter. Her adoptive mother used to visit Jeongin every month during the whole adoption process. And that’s why everyone assumed that Jeongin was going to have a lovely family. Also, everybody described her parents as good and sweet persons.

After receiving the court approval, Jeongin became a family with her adoptive parents last February. The parents even appeared on a programme by a Korea Educational Broadcasting System EBS, pretending to be a wholesome, loving family. The adoptive father Ahn even stated, “I wanted to show the world that not only celebrities, but also people like us can choose to adopt. Adoption is not something to be ashamed of, but rather something to be celebrated.” But did he do? Just watched the innocent child getting abused by the mother.