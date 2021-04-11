Keep factories open to avoid grave consequences

This normalcy may be maintained if we can avoid closure of factories, long holidays etc. which, as announced, will be imposed shortly. It may be mentioned that after every long holiday and extended closure, the number of corona cases has increased significantly. If the factories are closed, workers will have to go back to their villages with every likelihood of their either spreading the virus or getting infected by it. Such a situation will add to the difficulties of the workers, the factory owners, the government and the country. Instead, if the factories are kept open, workers will remain in a controlled environment and can be better supported against infections.

When the RMG factories are trying their best to recover and survive in a highly competitive global market, any further closure of the factories will be extremely damaging to our economy whereas, appropriate measures will help avoid the impending disaster.

In this connection I would like to mention that in the case of Vietnam, where Youngone group has a large number of factories, at no stage did the Vietnam authorities order the closure of factories. Ever since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the Vietnam authorities rather than shutting down factories, instead restricted the movement of its citizens to go out of their provinces and meticulously enforced the health safety measures which enabled the country to control the pandemic and minimise the damage to the export economy.

The example of South Korea may also be taken into consideration. Last year, Korea restrained the movement of all its citizens to their hometowns, tourist spots even during long holidays. The public places like restaurants, shopping malls etc were opened for shorter hours but all factories and business organisations were functioning as usual, which is continuing till now.