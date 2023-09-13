Searching for a sustainable solution to the political stalemate

It is clear that if the political parties do not change their mind and reach an understanding soon, the situation may go out of hand resulting in serious violence. Faced with this alarming prospect, a long-term comprehensive solution must be reached soon to prevent the catastrophe. Such a solution could represent the following:

1. Change in political culture: In order to uphold the spirit and the values of our liberation war, the propensity towards vengeance must be ended and mutual respect and tolerance be restored in our politics, and inclusive politics be nurtured. Clashes on the streets must be replaced with dialogue and discussions among the stakeholders. The objective of politics must not be to achieve individual and coterie interests but public interests.

2. An effective national parliament: Transforming the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) into an independent and effective institution so that the transparency and accountability of the executive is ensured by restoring checks and balance. This will require the members of parliament to be involved in formulating laws and state policies rather than being involved in local development. A ‘code of conduct’ for the members of parliament must be developed, and in accordance to Article 78 of the Constitution, a ‘parliamentary privileges act' be framed to ensure punishment for 'contempt of parliament'.

3. Independent judiciary: Independence of the judiciary must be ensured by separating it from the administration and appointing appropriate persons as judges, which will pave the way toward the rule of law. A law must be enacted for appointing judges to the Supreme Court.

4. Constitutional reforms: A committee of experts must be constituted for constitutional reforms. Future amendments of the constitution must be based on their recommendations. The possible areas of constitutional amendments could be: balance of power between the president and the prime minister, a bicameral parliament, reserving one-third seats in parliament for women and ensuring direct election to the reserved seats, adopting the system of proportional representation, reforming Article 70 of the Constitution, etc.