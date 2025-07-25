A small act of kindness, a quiet moment of integrity

Sometimes, even the simplest act by a stranger can teach you a lot more about life and people than you could have imagined.

On a mundane evening, while I was just going about my day, I had one such remarkable encounter which came out of the blue but stayed with me since, thanks to a rickshaw puller.

I was in a real hurry, I was running late. As I was anxiously scanning the street, I found two rickshaws parked around the corner. I ran towards the one standing closest to me, ready to hop on. But just as I was about to do so, the puller said to me, “Would you take his rickshaw instead? He hasn’t made enough for dinner tonight.”