A small act of kindness, a quiet moment of integrity
Sometimes, even the simplest act by a stranger can teach you a lot more about life and people than you could have imagined.
On a mundane evening, while I was just going about my day, I had one such remarkable encounter which came out of the blue but stayed with me since, thanks to a rickshaw puller.
I was in a real hurry, I was running late. As I was anxiously scanning the street, I found two rickshaws parked around the corner. I ran towards the one standing closest to me, ready to hop on. But just as I was about to do so, the puller said to me, “Would you take his rickshaw instead? He hasn’t made enough for dinner tonight.”
There was this man who despite having a tough life himself, was willing to give up a chance of earning, to help someone else.
I was stunned by the earnestness in his voice. He could’ve just taken the fare and made some extra money. After all, he was there first, and I came to him. Yet he chose to let go of the chance and let another man, a competitor, take the opportunity. Simply because the other man needed it more.
I was deeply touched by this man's selflessness. In today's world when most of us always focus only on ourselves, on our own lives and are concerned about our own benefits, there was this man who despite having a tough life himself, was willing to give up a chance of earning, to help someone else.
However, the story didn’t end there. As I turned to the second rickshaw, I found the man hesitating. He looked at the first man and politely said, “Thank you, but it’s okay. Go ahead and take the fare, you don't have to give it up for me. I'll manage myself.”
I found out what it really means to think of the needs of others from two people living a life of struggle when I was least expecting it.
This time it was the second man that surprised me with his dignity. The kind that doesn’t make a noise or boast, but quietly stands the ground. He didn’t want a favour. He wanted to make an earning on his own, fair and square.
That short yet thought-provoking encounter stayed with me long after the ride was over. It made me think about the qualities displayed by those rickshaw pullers that make us different from other species, that makes us human.
I found out what it really means to think of the needs of others from two people living a life of struggle when I was least expecting it.
One man displayed empathy by giving up an opportunity for another while, the other showed integrity by refusing to accept it, unwilling to be unfair. They didn’t do that to show off. They simply acted out of their own humane and human qualities, something rare these days.
It reminded me that even in the rush of our own lives, there’s always room to pause and think about others. And that can make this world a better place.
It made me think, how often do we think about the needs of others? In this fast-moving, self-centered world, do we even pause to notice the struggles of others around us?
We often believe that helping others requires big acts — money, time, grand gestures. But sometimes, it’s as simple as stepping aside for someone else or standing tall for one’s own self. The smallest act of kindness, the quietest moment of integrity, can be powerful enough to shake someone’s heart.
That evening, I didn’t just take a rickshaw ride but I took a dive into the heart of human compassion. It reminded me that even in the rush of our own lives, there’s always room to pause and think about others. And that can make this world a better place.