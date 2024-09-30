Care to go for a walk through the roads of Dhaka?

It's exactly like moving through an obstacle course. The only difference is that in an actual obstacle course you have a heads up about the obstacles you might find on your way but to your disappointment there's absolutely no way of anticipating what to expect in this case.

Along the way you'll encounter the most unlikely obstacles that too from the most unexpected places you can think of. Starting from footpath being not in the condition of walking to vehicles suddenly deciding up to startle you by popping up in front of you out of the blue, navigating through the roads of Dhaka city on foot is not at all a child's play.

You would have to constantly keep an eye around you on every direction including north, south, left, right, up as well as down. It's somewhat like walking on a tight rope, for if you lose your concentration even for a split-second you might end up in total chaos.