How to bring order to Dhaka streets

A pilot project can be implemented in a particular area of the city. The area may be Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Kakrail or Moghbazar. If the scenario of a particular area is visualised, for example in Mohammedpur, it was found no rules and regulations are followed. Buses, trucks, CNG-run three wheelers, rickshaws and other vehicles are being operated as per whim of the drivers.

Even in the busy area near Mohammadpur bus stop, city buses including Projapoti, Shadeen buses , are halting in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. When such things occur, many other vehicles also have to halt behind that bus as it picks up passengers. These others vehicles then blast their horns loudly to overtake. What is most unfortunate is that most of the time the traffic police mysteriously remain silent.

It was also seen that a bus stops, starts again, and then after moving for a few metres, stops again to pick up passengers. What is the most shocking is that city buses are always competing with each other, posing high risks of road crashes. It seems the drivers are playing with the lives of the passengers. For example, a bus does not allow another bus from same company to pass it. The driver of the bus halts the bus in such a way that another vehicle cannot overtake it. But the bus behind tries to cleverly overtake and sometimes hits the front bus. Passengers shout out in anger and alarm, "Are you playing with our lives?"