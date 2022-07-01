Latifur Rahman: Pathfinder for the youth

My acquaintance with Latifur Rahman has been for 50 years and friendship, 40 years. Our acquaintance is as old as Bangladesh. Our relationship was not one simply of business. We became close family friends. Both of us are from Chauddagram in Cumilla, our village homes just a couple of kilometres apart. I have been to his home in the village many times, even spent the night there. Our two families, whenever we got the chance, would often go on vacations together, within the country or outside. Our houses in Gulshan, Dhaka, are just at a five-minute distance. If we were supposed to attend the same meeting, he would often pick me up and we would go together. We were more than friends, we were brothers. When Latifur Rahman went to receive the Oslo prize, we friends got together and went along too. Now we feel the vacuum of his absence strongly.

Family meant everything to Latifur Rahman. He paid attention to minute details of his family. He would never neglect his family for his business or vice versa.

In this country, anyone running a business invariably has to make certain compromises. But Latifur Rahman would avoid any such compromises. He would also give priority to ethics. Members of certain agencies raided his office during the caretaker government rule of 2006-2008 and they took away the hard disks of his office computers. But they could find no discrepancy in his accounts. He would pay his dues to the state regularly. He did not have that mentality to evade taxes, duty or VAT. Every year he was one of the country's top taxpayers. The National Board of Revenue accorded him and his family the title of 'Tax Bahadur' (Tax Hero). There are hardly a handful of such ethical businesspersons in Bangladesh. It is not Transcom alone, but Latifur Rahman himself too that was a brand in Bangladesh.