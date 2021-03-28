Learning about genocide

Due to my father’s posting in the Bangladesh Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, I had a chance to visit many places around Europe. When I first went to Belgium I did not know about genocide. I first learned of the word when we went to the Anne Frank museum in Amsterdam in 2015. As I grew, I dived deeper into the subject of genocide through various classes. In Grade 4-5 we learned about genocides such as the Rwandan genocide where an unprecedented 800,000 people were killed within a matter of 100 days or the Cambodian genocide based around the twisted ideology of year zero. But, first and foremost we grow up learning about the holocaust where some six million Jews were killed within six years. Yet never once did I hear about Bangladesh’s genocide.

In 2017 the embassy of Bangladesh as per practice had invited all diplomats and their families. During this specific gathering, they talked about the genocide that took place in 1971. Though I had grown up learning about our Liberation War in all its glory, this was the first time I heard the term genocide being affiliated with the war. In 2019 when I was in Grade 6, all students were told to prepare a project based on any subject they were interested in. I chose the genocide of Bangladesh. It was during this time I gained a good understanding of the topic of genocide and how it fit into Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

During national day celebrations at the Bangladesh mission, a frequent guest was Barrister Ziauddin Ahmed who was an expert on the topic. I learnt many things from his speeches. Moreover, various books given by my parents became the chief sources of information.