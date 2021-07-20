Let the joy of Eid be replete with sacrifice

The essay on the greatness of sacrifice this time too had given a special meaning to our childhood lesson. The sacrifice is to be made not just by the individual alone, but by the community, the state.

Even if many idealistic youth and organisations stand by families in distress, it will not be enough to spread the joy of Eid completely, all around. This will require a mindset of sacrifice among people and organisations at all levels. Eid has come at the time of a pandemic that, if it becomes permanent, will render millions of people ultra poor, while the lower income groups will sink into poverty. The middle class will walk on a tight rope. The number of wealthy will grow and so will the growth figures. But the poverty that is not seen in any statistics, but that is all-destructive, that is shameful and despicable, is the poverty of the mind. That will rise alarmingly. Even education will bow its head to this indigence. It will snatch away the dignity of the nation.

The essay informed us that there are various categories of sacrifice. Sharing food with others, helping out others from one’s little savings, that is a great sacrifice. And then there are those who are at the forefront tackling the pandemic, the physicians, the nurses and health workers, members of law enforcement, marginal farmers, workers, they too are leaving behind a legacy of great sacrifice. But sacrifice also means giving up something dear to oneself. This can be put in another way too. If we give up habits that we enjoy, that inflate our bank accounts so that this brings comfort to the lives of others, such sacrifice has an impact that brings happiness manifold to a greater number of people.