Let’s not sacrifice our lives

Covid-19 was decreasing in Bangladesh until a new variant came from India. Many people lost their lives there and then it came to our country. It’s dangerous and is killing people in our country.

As we can see, the government has shut down all of the districts in Bangladesh. Last Eid all the people where blaming the government because they enforced a lockdown when it was Eid. People were so desperate to go home and they did. As a result, we have a huge number of Covid-19 patients. We are not sure what is coming to us. We never learn from others, but tend to take very serious issues lightly until it severely impacts us.

Covid-19 is something that can be managed only by individual common sense. For example, wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance are the two key things we need to follow even after having the vaccination. No one in the world yet is sure of the remedy for Covid-19. We all know that. But when the government or relevant organisation imposes restrictions, we take is as fun. I am not talking about people who really suffer due to lack of income because of the pandemic. The people who can easily maintain COVID-19 restrictions seem to be the rule breakers nowadays.