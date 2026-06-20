Heat waves are devastating our livestock economy; we are not prepared

Bangladesh is entering a new climate reality where heat waves are no longer occasional seasonal events but recurring structural shocks. While the human toll of extreme heat is increasingly visible, another crisis is unfolding quietly across the countryside: heat waves are inflicting severe economic and health damage on the country’s livestock and poultry sectors. The consequences extend far beyond farmyards.

Livestock supports millions of rural households and plays a vital role in Bangladesh’s food system. The sector contributes roughly 1.8 to 2 per cent of national GDP and about 16 per cent of agricultural GDP, while around 20 per cent of the population depends directly on livestock for their livelihoods. When extreme heat strikes, the effects ripple through rural incomes, food prices, and national nutrition security. Yet despite its importance, Bangladesh’s livestock economy remains dangerously exposed to rising temperatures.