Bangladesh through the ‘American Dream’ loupe

However, the Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen argued in his book ‘Development as Freedom’ that identifying development with GDP, GNP, a rise in personal incomes, technological advancement, industrialisation, or social modernisation are narrower views of development. Though they are highly important indicators of development, they can’t project the picture as a whole.

Since the 1950s, the world has seen numerous development initiatives that drive economic growth and help create opulence, subsequently teaching that just a pile of opulence may not be that effective in making people’s lives full of opportunities. As the Social Progress Index suggests, to achieve that, we need social and environmental progress while providing the people with basic human needs, foundations of wellbeing, and opportunity. Scores in these three main factors, which have several sub-factors, can demonstrate a country’s social progress and its capability to ensure an ambience for people to achieve success, upward mobility, and a better life— the gist of the American Dream.

The latest version of that global index, released in 2022 depicts that, among 169 countries, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Switzerland topped the list as having the highest level of social progress, with a score between 90-91. Where Japan, Canada, United States, India, and Bangladesh were ranked at positions 9, 10, 25, 110, and 119, respectively.