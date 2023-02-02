'Voter’s Guide' for Bangladesh Elections 2023

Educational qualifications should be the basic requirement for every political candidate. As a candidate, a master's degree and expertise in law, economics, political science, governance or any other discipline should be prioritised. Candidates operating, sponsoring and financing green companies and organisations should be the first choice.

Environmental plans should be of top priority for the city voters from Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and other developed and commercial cities. The voters should be looking for candidates with proper tree plantation projects. The parliamentary candidates of the metropolitans should develop tree plantation plans in vacant spaces and rooftops.

Air pollution has made Bangladeshis wear face masks even before Covid-19. Repairing trucks and buses that release black fumes and controlling the transportation of sand or construction materials can reduce air pollution. Candidates with structured air pollution controlling mechanisms and air quality improvement plans should be of priority to the voters.

Developed waterways will reduce water pollution and the spread of diseases like diarrhoea. The expansion of the mosquitos can be eliminated by improving city lake or river water freshness. Hatirjheel is a wonderful example, and the upcoming parliamentary candidates should adopt similar ideas.