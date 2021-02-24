No imprudent instance on the eve of golden jubilee of independence

In his reaction on the 50 years of Independence, professor Serajul Islam Choudhury in a special interview with Prothom Alo said, “On 16 December 1971, my feeling was that we have just got rid of a deadly disease. Later, the question raised in my mind that we have got rid of the disease, but did we recover? On the eve of the golden jubilee of independence, it seems we have not completely recovered.” [Prothom Alo, 13 February]

If one does not become healthy after recovering from a deadly disease, there is no glory in surviving with a weak existence. Leaders and activists of one generation have liberated the country by waging a war and the next generation has different kinds of duties to fulfill. If they do not perform those duties properly, the nation cannot recover and go smoothly. There is a growing interest in patriotism and free thinking among many of the new generation. In the same way, backward thinking has also been observed among many of them.

When asked about this, professor Choudhury said, “The truth is people are divided. Many of them are frustrated. Surrender comes from despair. The surrenderers either become frustrated or run towards darkness. Socially there is no exercise of culture, discussion and debate. The freedom of expression is being curtailed gradually. Thinking power does not develop unless there is freedom of expression.”