Perilous relations between neighbours

Furthermore, in the event of several states gaining autonomy, the crisis of drug trafficking and arms trade might grow along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. It should be understood that a major source of income for the insurgent states is drug and weapon business. Some of the states which already have autonomy (like Wa) are continuing to utilize it to their advantage, even to the point of exploiting it at times. Drug addiction has already been cited as a major source of concern for Bangladesh youths so imagine what an increasing drug trade would lead to! Moreover, more illegal arms trade can incite internal violence within the country and will certainly be looked down upon by foreign countries, once it catches their attention. To put it shortly, there are several prospects and possible future challenges for Bangladesh in this issue. This would also be pivotal in shaping the international relations of Bangladesh, especially with the United States and its allies.

The US has condemned the acts of violence of the junta government of Myanmar ever since the Rohingya refugee crisis and the 2021 coup d’etat, imposing many sanctions on the country. As a result of the recent border disruptions, Bangladesh’s relations with Myanmar will most likely deteriorate too. In order for Bangladesh to be in the good books of NATO, it is imperative to not form any close ties with the current junta administration. The US has a tendency to meddle in other countries’ affairs which can be seen as either good or bad, depending on the interfered country’s perspective. For Bangladesh, this might turn out to be good as long as its relations with the powerful America are well maintained in the upcoming years to come.

Just in case there a war breaks out between the two South Asian countries, Bangladesh can actually be benefitted, provided it remains in the positive side of the Western powerhouses. Many people have laughed at the idea of such an event unfolding but the same thing was said about Russia and Ukraine in the past years. If anything, history has taught us that future is always uncertain. The prospect of making alliances with the rebel insurgents of Myanmar may also prove to be beneficial for Bangladesh in case such a war happens. At present, the Tatmadaw is losing more and more territory to the militias which many experts see as the beginning of the end of the junta regime.

* Chowdhury Taoheed Al-Rabbi is a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals