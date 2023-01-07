Bangladesh's poverty and Martin Ravallion

Martin Ravallion was born in a poor Australian family. Given his experiences, he took the decision that he would not remain poor. Later in his career, he took the pledge to free the people of this planet from poverty.

He was aware that most economists did not support his view of life. He once quoted historian Max Hartwell, saying, that "economics is, in essence, the study of poverty." That is why he researched extensively on poverty and poverty eradication in developing countries. In 1990 he proposed a poverty line of one US dollar (now equivalent to 1.9 US dollars on the basis of the value in 2011). He and his colleagues at the World Bank measured poverty and the progress achieved on this basis. As the main co-writer of a report in 2008 along with others, he showed that the number of people living in extreme poverty in 1981 was 1.9 billion (one in every two), which came down to 1.4 billion (one in every four) in 2005 and this was the reason of global economic growth. At the same time he pointed out, however, that growth alone was not enough for poverty eradication.

He also said that if the fight against poverty was to be won worldwide, inequality in human development (primary education and health) would have to be eliminated and the poor must have access to credit for investments. That is why instead of declaring victory over poverty, he cautioned that if the present income inequality prevailed, over the next 15 years, despite economic growth, one billion people would not be freed from the shackles of poverty. Brought up single-handedly by his mother who was separated from her husband, Ravallion spoke of the influence of progressive social values on his life, particularly education services for the poor. He said he would not have been able to study without this assistance.

A research paper written by Ravallion became the basis of the World Bank and later the UN's determination of the target to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030.