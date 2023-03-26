We all know we need to end fossil fuels, so why aren’t leaders stepping up?

On the national level, we need heads of state to pick up the pace on talks to end fossil fuels and follow the example of those who are leading the way. Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and the European Parliament have endorsed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. Colombia says it will ban new oil and gas exploration. Costa Rica and Denmark created the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, a growing cluster of countries driving forward the managed phase-out of oil and gas production.

That list needs to grow. And we need leaders who will uphold the promise made at last year’s COP27 to frontline nations by contributing meaningfully to an international Loss and Damage fund. The science is clear – developed nations like the United States are more responsible for emissions, and yet the nations most affected, like Bangladesh, are forced to foot the bill for the devastation wrought on their shores. We cannot continue to allow wealthy countries to externalize the damage of their pollution spree.

Fossil fuels are a global addiction, and it will take a global effort to shake them.

As we work simultaneously on domestic efforts – from Bangladesh’s visionary Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan to the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act – we must commit as a global community to phase out fossil fuels. International cooperation, commitments, and treaties work because they provide accountability and set deadlines. A global commitment to phase out fossil fuels would inject urgency and decisiveness into a debate where we have no more time left to lose. It’s why we’re two of hundreds of parliamentarians from across the world who have joined the Parliamentarians Call for a Fossil Fuel Free Future urging stronger international collaboration to end fossil fuels.

This year, a political opportunity to make that possible is on the horizon. The first Global Stocktake—a convention held by the United Nations to measure the progress of countries and other shareholders in meeting the goals established in the Paris Agreement—is our chance to get a reality check, hit the political reset button, and put the world on a path to avoiding the most devastating consequences of climate change.

It’s time to end the cause of this carnage and seize the moment to phase out fossil fuels for good.

* Saber Chowdhury is Member of Parliament, Bangladesh, and Ed Markey is Senator, United States of America)