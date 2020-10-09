Online education: A concoction of learning and creativity

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, the government had taken several steps to keep the infection rate under control. As a part of the process, the country had gone into a time of general closure, and several educational institutions have been shut since the end of March and are yet to hold physical classes to date.

However, education is a continuous process and a halt in it can create a hole in the system which can hamper the students’ psychological well-being. Thus, educational institutions were encouraged to continue their courses through online classes. This was done with the best intention, but reality turned out to be a little harsh. Most people in Bangladesh are not accustomed to the online education mode, and there are hindrances to overcome.