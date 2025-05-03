How free is journalism in "New Bangladesh"?

The information advisor said that the government had nothing to do with those three journalists losing their jobs. No one said that the government was involved. What had happened was that after the incident, three organisations began a march towards those three channels. It was after that that the authorities of the three establishments decided to dismiss the three journalists.

After the interim government took over on 8 August last year, several media establishments faced mob violence. There were changes in the posts of many editors and chief executives in the media. Certain editors and journalists were laid off. Those who replaced them may not have given assurance of a free press, but they assured that the interests of the management would be upheld. It was not just the present government that was taken into consideration in this process of change, but future power equations were also taken into account.

When any journalist is arrested, faces charges or is harassed, many jump up with examples of how many journalists were arrested during the rule of the past government, how many cases were lodged against them, how many newspapers and TV channels were shut down. Awami League oppressed, repressed and gagged the media and they are now facing the consequences. The interim government cannot be compared to the autocratic government. They are committed to utmost freedom of the press in the country.